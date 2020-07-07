Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with 1st Intel Bn. Conduct Field Exercise [Image 5 of 9]

    Marines with 1st Intel Bn. Conduct Field Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Velasco 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Manuel Colon, a geospatial intelligence analyst with 1st Intelligence Battalion (Intel Bn.), I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, provides security on a patrol during a field exercise (FEX) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2020. The FEX was held to familiarize 1st Intel Bn. Marines with conducting survey operations in a field environment, and to prepare them for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Velasco)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 16:50
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
