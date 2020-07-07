U.S Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jackson Williamson, left, a platoon commander, speaks to Sgt. Austin Lehnert, a geospacial intelligence analyst, both with 1st Intelligence Battalion (Intel Bn.), I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, on a patrol during a field exercise (FEX) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 22, 2020. The FEX was held to familiarize 1st Intel Bn. Marines with conducting survey operations in a field environment, and to prepare them for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Velasco)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 16:56
|Photo ID:
|6267896
|VIRIN:
|200622-M-ML728-1106
|Resolution:
|4422x5528
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines with 1st Intel Bn. Conduct Field Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Isaac Velasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT