U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jackson Williamson, a platoon commander with 1st Intelligence Battalion (Intel Bn.), I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, briefs the plan of the day to Marines during a field exercise (FEX) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2020. The FEX was held to familiarize 1st Intel Bn. Marines with conducting survey operations in a field environment, and to prepare them for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Velasco)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 16:56
|Photo ID:
|6267897
|VIRIN:
|200623-M-ML728-1009
|Resolution:
|4480x2987
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines with 1st Intel Bn. Conduct Field Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Isaac Velasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
