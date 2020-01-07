921st CRS Airmen work alongside 60th APS, maintain proficiency through COVID

Senior Airman Jacob Henegar, 921st Contingency Response Squadron aerial port journeyman, and Ron Sunga, 60th Aerial Port Squadron hazardous material inspector, inspect a signature service box at the special handling warehouse on Travis Air Force Base, Calif., July 1, 2020. Members of the 921st CRS aerial port flight have been maintaining their proficiency in air transportation duties by working alongside the 60th APS since June. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.07.2020 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US