921st CRS Airmen work alongside 60th APS, maintain proficiency through COVID

Senior Airman Jacob Henegar, left, and Senior Airman Jordan Whaley, 921st Contingency Response Squadron aerial port journeymen, inspect a packaged item July 1, 2020, at the special handling warehouse on Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The 60th Aerial Port Squadron’s special handing section is responsible for inspecting all hazardous cargo coming in and out of Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

