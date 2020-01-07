Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    921st CRS Airmen work alongside 60th APS, maintain proficiency through COVID [Image 5 of 6]

    921st CRS Airmen work alongside 60th APS, maintain proficiency through COVID

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jordan Whaley, 921st Contingency Response Squadron aerial port journeyman, verifies hazardous cargo information July 1, 2020, at the special handling warehouse on Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Whaley and other members of the 921st CRS aerial port flight have been maintaining their proficiency in air transportation duties by working alongside the 60th APS since June. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 15:07
    Photo ID: 6267862
    VIRIN: 200701-F-XH170-1241
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 921st CRS Airmen work alongside 60th APS, maintain proficiency through COVID [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hazmat
    Aerial port
    port dawgs
    partnership
    alert force
    COVID
    tenant unit

