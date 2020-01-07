921st CRS Airmen work alongside 60th APS, maintain proficiency through COVID

Senior Airman Jordan Whaley, 921st Contingency Response Squadron aerial port journeyman, verifies hazardous cargo information July 1, 2020, at the special handling warehouse on Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Whaley and other members of the 921st CRS aerial port flight have been maintaining their proficiency in air transportation duties by working alongside the 60th APS since June. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

