Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020

Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon perform their “rifle inspection” sequence during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 3, 2020. The Honorable Mr. Kenneth Braithwaite, Secretary of the Navy, was the guest of honor, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the hosting official. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)
Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 14:55
Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
