Marines with the Official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard execute “pass in review” during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 3, 2020. The Honorable Mr. Kenneth Braithwaite, Secretary of the Navy, was the guest of honor, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the hosting official. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. James Bourgeois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.07.2020 14:55 Photo ID: 6267854 VIRIN: 200703-M-GU107-109 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 8.05 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020 [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.