Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020 [Image 5 of 12]

    Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Body Bearers with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, fire cannons while the Drum and Bugle Corps performs “Ode to Joy” during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 3, 2020. The Honorable Mr. Kenneth Braithwaite, Secretary of the Navy, was the guest of honor, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the hosting official. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 14:55
    Photo ID: 6267848
    VIRIN: 200703-M-VI229-168
    Resolution: 4617x3020
    Size: 9.3 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020 [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020
    Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020
    Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020
    Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020
    Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020
    Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020
    Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020
    Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020
    Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020
    Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020
    Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020
    Friday Evening Parade, 07.03.2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    Marines
    Ceremonial Drill
    Marine Barracks
    The Commandant's Own
    Washington D.C.
    U.S. Marine Band
    SDP
    8th and I
    Body Bearers
    The President's Own
    Friday Evening Parade
    Official Color Guard of the Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT