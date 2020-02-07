USAG Italy Fourth of July 2020

VICENZA - The Vicenza Military Community marked the 244th anniversary of Independence Day with a 30-minute fireworks display July 2, 2020 on Caserma Ederle.
Due to COVID-19 physical distancing requirements, all other 4th of July events were canceled.
The VMC looks forward to celebrating with the Italian friends again next year.
