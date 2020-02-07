Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Italy Fourth of July 2020

    USAG Italy Fourth of July 2020

    ITALY

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA - The Vicenza Military Community marked the 244th anniversary of Independence Day with a 30-minute fireworks display July 2, 2020 on Caserma Ederle.
    Due to COVID-19 physical distancing requirements, all other 4th of July events were canceled.
    The VMC looks forward to celebrating with the Italian friends again next year.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    by Laura Kreider

