VICENZA - The Vicenza Military Community marked the 244th anniversary of Independence Day with a 30-minute fireworks display July 2, 2020 on Caserma Ederle.

Due to COVID-19 physical distancing requirements, all other 4th of July events were canceled.

The VMC looks forward to celebrating with the Italian friends again next year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.07.2020 07:06 Photo ID: 6267375 VIRIN: 200702-A-LU220-523 Resolution: 3696x2448 Size: 4.43 MB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Italy Fourth of July 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.