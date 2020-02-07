380th Air Expeditionary Wing honor guard volunteers begin training.

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates -- Staff Sgt. Seth Sammons, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, trains on ceremonial flag folding as a part of the honor guard program here July 3, 2020. Volunteers come from both the U.S. and coalition forces and are made up of any rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

