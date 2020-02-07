380th Air Expeditionary Wing honor guard volunteers begin training.

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates -- Staff Sgt. Leon Brown, 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron and NCOIC of honor guard here, demonstrates to volunteers the procedure of dignified transfer as part of the honor guard program here July 3, 2020. Volunteers come from both the U.S. and coalition forces and are made up of any rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

