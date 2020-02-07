Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing honor guard volunteers begin training. [Image 3 of 6]

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates – Members of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, train on the procedure of dignified transfer as part of the honor guard program here July 3, 2020. Volunteers come from both the U.S. and coalition forces and are made up of any rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing honor guard volunteers begin training. [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #HonorGuard #380AEW #ADAB #DoD #TeamADAB #AFCENT

