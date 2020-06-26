A Day in the Life: Pilot on the Ground

Maj. Joseph Basala, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 26, 2020. Basala is not only a pilot for the 510th FS, but he is also the 31st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment flight commander, overseeing operations that provide critical support to the aviators of the 56th Rescue Squadron, 57th RQS, 555th FS and 510th FS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

