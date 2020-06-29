Senior Airman Vitto Suico, 31st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, replaces a battery kit for a universal water activated release system at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 29, 2020. Aircrew flight equipment manages, maintains and inspects gear the pilots wear, as well as gear placed inside the aircraft to maximize survivability in the event an aircrew member egresses during an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
A Day in the Life: Pilot on the Ground
