A Day in the Life: Pilot on the Ground

Airman 1st Class Asia Johnson, 31st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, packs a survival kit at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 29, 2020. Aircrew flight equipment manages, maintains and inspects gear the pilots wear, as well as gear placed inside the aircraft to maximize survivability in the event an aircrew member egresses during an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

