Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Day in the Life: Pilot on the Ground [Image 2 of 4]

    A Day in the Life: Pilot on the Ground

    AVIANO, ITALY

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Savannah Waters 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Asia Johnson, 31st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, packs a survival kit at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 29, 2020. Aircrew flight equipment manages, maintains and inspects gear the pilots wear, as well as gear placed inside the aircraft to maximize survivability in the event an aircrew member egresses during an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 04:22
    Photo ID: 6267328
    VIRIN: 200629-F-DB163-1075
    Resolution: 5053x3009
    Size: 10.46 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in the Life: Pilot on the Ground [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Day in the Life: Pilot on the Ground
    A Day in the Life: Pilot on the Ground
    A Day in the Life: Pilot on the Ground
    A Day in the Life: Pilot on the Ground

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Day in the Life: Pilot on the Ground

    TAGS

    pilot
    AFE
    Aviano AB
    USAF
    aircrew flight equipment
    555th Fighter Squadron
    510th Fighter Squadron
    31st Operations Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT