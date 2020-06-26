The 65th Medical Brigade and Medical Department Activity Command Korea conducted a change of command ceremony at the Humphreys Morning Calm Conference Center, June 26, 2020, to bid farewell to Col. Derek Cooper, outgoing commander, and to welcome incoming commander, Col. Dave Zimmerman.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2020 21:23
|Photo ID:
|6267197
|VIRIN:
|200626-D-MF586-683
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.25 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medical Brigade Changes Leadership [Image 7 of 7], by William Wight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT