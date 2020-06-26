Medical Brigade Changes Leadership

The 65th Medical Brigade and Medical Department Activity Command Korea conducted a change of command ceremony at the Humphreys Morning Calm Conference Center, June 26, 2020, to bid farewell to Col. Derek Cooper, outgoing commander, and to welcome incoming commander, Col. Dave Zimmerman.

