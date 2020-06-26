Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Brigade Changes Leadership [Image 2 of 7]

    Medical Brigade Changes Leadership

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2020

    Photo by William Wight 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    The 65th Medical Brigade and Medical Department Activity Command Korea conducted a change of command ceremony at the Humphreys Morning Calm Conference Center, June 26, 2020, to bid farewell to Col. Derek Cooper, outgoing commander, and to welcome incoming commander, Col. Dave Zimmerman.

