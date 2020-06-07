Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZ National Guard prepares food and clothing for area's homeless [Image 3 of 8]

    AZ National Guard prepares food and clothing for area's homeless

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Arizona National Guard service members helped prepare meals July 6, 2020 at Saint Vincent de Paul’s rescue mission in Phoenix for local homeless. The assistance is part of the Arizona National Guard’s multi-faceted response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 14:35
    Photo ID: 6266956
    VIRIN: 200706-Z-RC891-0017
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 10.24 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZ National Guard prepares food and clothing for area's homeless [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

