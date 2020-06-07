Arizona National Guard service members helped prepare meals July 6, 2020 at Saint Vincent de Paul’s rescue mission in Phoenix for local homeless. The assistance is part of the Arizona National Guard’s multi-faceted response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2020 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 14:35 Photo ID: 6266960 VIRIN: 200706-Z-RC891-0066 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 10.52 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZ National Guard prepares food and clothing for area's homeless [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.