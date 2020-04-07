Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTANG KC-135 performs flyover on Fourth of July [Image 2 of 3]

    UTANG KC-135 performs flyover on Fourth of July

    SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    A Utah Air National Guard KC-135R Stratotanker performs a flyover in the skies above Pleasant Grove, Utah, during an annual Independence Day celebration July 4, 2020.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 14:11
    Photo ID: 6266893
    VIRIN: 200704-Z-DP148-0034
    Resolution: 3500x1969
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UTANG KC-135 performs flyover on Fourth of July [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guard
    Utah
    Independence Day
    UTANG
    151ARW
    DP148

