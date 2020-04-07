UTANG KC-135 performs flyover on Fourth of July

A Utah Air National Guard KC-135R Stratotanker performs a flyover in the skies above Pleasant Grove, Utah, during an annual Independence Day celebration July 4, 2020.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock)
