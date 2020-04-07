Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 14:11 Photo ID: 6266887 VIRIN: 200704-Z-DP148-0040 Resolution: 3500x2500 Size: 1.42 MB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, UTANG KC-135 performs flyover on Fourth of July [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.