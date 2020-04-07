Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTANG KC-135 performs flyover on Fourth of July [Image 3 of 3]

    UTANG KC-135 performs flyover on Fourth of July

    SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. flag is unfurled and displayed in Grove Creek Canyon in Pleasant Grove, Utah, during an annual Independence Day celebration July 4, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 14:11
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UTANG KC-135 performs flyover on Fourth of July [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

