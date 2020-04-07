A U.S. flag is unfurled and displayed in Grove Creek Canyon in Pleasant Grove, Utah, during an annual Independence Day celebration July 4, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2020 14:11
|Photo ID:
|6266894
|VIRIN:
|200704-Z-DP148-0018
|Resolution:
|3500x2336
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, UTANG KC-135 performs flyover on Fourth of July [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT