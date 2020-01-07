JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 1, 2020) - Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 held a safety stand down while implementing Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie Minus protective measures to inform Sailors on various programs and resources available for utilization. The “Mad Foxes” are based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently taking part in the year-long Fleet Readiness Training Program (FRTP) in preparation for their next operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sergio Montanez)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2020 12:00
|Photo ID:
|6266752
|VIRIN:
|200701-N-SU685-0010
|Resolution:
|3935x2768
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VP-5 Holds Holiday Safety Stand Down [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Sergio Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
