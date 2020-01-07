VP-5 Holds Holiday Safety Stand Down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 1, 2020) - Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 held a safety stand down while implementing Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie Minus protective measures to inform Sailors on various programs and resources available for utilization. The “Mad Foxes” are based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently taking part in the year-long Fleet Readiness Training Program (FRTP) in preparation for their next operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sergio Montanez)

