    VP-5 Holds Holiday Safety Stand Down [Image 2 of 2]

    VP-5 Holds Holiday Safety Stand Down

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sergio Montanez 

    Patrol Squadron 5

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 1, 2020) - Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 held a safety stand down while implementing Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie Minus protective measures to inform Sailors on various programs and resources available for utilization. The “Mad Foxes” are based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently taking part in the year-long Fleet Readiness Training Program (FRTP) in preparation for their next operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sergio Montanez)

    VP-5 Holds Holiday Safety Stand Down

