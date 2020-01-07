VP-5 Holds Holiday Safety Stand Down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 1, 2020) Lt. Alicia Smith, the flight doctor for Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, gives a presentation on the importance of the safety measures being taken to control the spread of the COVID19 pandemic. The “Mad Foxes” are based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently taking part in the year-long Fleet Readiness Training Program (FRTP) in preparation for their next operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sergio Montanez)

