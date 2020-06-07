VP-5 Holds Holiday Safety Stand Down

Following the guidance of Health Protection Condition Charlie Minus (HPCON C-) set forth by U.S Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) on March 20, 2020, VP-5 has continued to operate effectively while maintaining force health protection as their top priority. The Mad Foxes took prudent measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, while simultaneously ensuring its Sailors stay well-trained, healthy, and ready to defend the nation.



Implementing the best tools in the fight against COVID-19, the Mad Foxes ensured Public Health Mitigation Measures including physical distancing to limit close contact, washing hands frequently, and wearing masks to prevent the spread of droplets or secretions were adhered to at all times during the squadron’s safety briefings prior to the holiday weekend.



Lt. Alicia Smith, the flight surgeon for VP-5, hosted a dedicated COVID-19 station where she fielded questions and delivered the latest information regarding the virus. Lt. Smith reaffirmed that the some of the most effective means of limiting the spread of COVID-19 include thorough cleaning and sanitization of heavily used areas, frequent hand washing, smart use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and reliance of individuals to adhere to these standards at all times.



The presenters continued to drive home the importance of these measures before sending Sailors home for a much-deserved liberty and time at home with friends and family.



“The presenters did another great job at informing the Sailors efficiently and effectively, ensuring everyone’s safety, especially during these unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic”, stated VP-5’s Ground Safety Officer, Lt. Gabe Merla. The VP-5 safety team will continue to follow the guidance put forth by the Department of the Navy, as well as continuously evaluate and critique their own measures to ensure the squadron remains safe at all times. The squadron will continue to operate for the remainder of their home-cycle and into their deployment to the Indo-Pacific region later this year.



The Mad Foxes are based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently taking part in the year-long Fleet Readiness Training Program (FRTP) in preparation for their upcoming operational deployment in the Fall of 2020.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2020 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 12:00 Story ID: 373427 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-5 Holds Holiday Safety Stand Down, by LTJG Reed Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.