Soldiers from NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland participate in a half-marathon in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 3, 2020. The event was organized by the British contingent to increase physical fitness, provide a platform for increased interoperability and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Justin W. Stafford)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2020 06:16
|Photo ID:
|6266645
|VIRIN:
|200703-A-JM925-0446
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.66 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon [Image 21 of 21], by CPL Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT