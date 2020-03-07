Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon [Image 9 of 21]

    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Justin Stafford 

    Battle Group Poland

    A Soldier from NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland runs toward the finish line during a half-marathon in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 3, 2020. The event was organized by the British contingent to increase physical fitness, provide a platform for increased interoperability and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Justin W. Stafford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 06:17
    Photo ID: 6266640
    VIRIN: 200703-A-JM925-0441
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon [Image 21 of 21], by CPL Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon
    eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    NATO
    romania
    united kingdom
    united states
    half-marathon
    eFP
    croatia
    Poland
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    Always Ready
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    BG
    StrongEurope
    Army Ready
    AlwaysReady
    enhanced Forward Presence
    Battle Group Poland
    WeAreNato

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT