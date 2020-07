Soldiers from NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland participate in a half-marathon in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 3, 2020. The event was organized by the British contingent to increase physical fitness, provide a platform for increased interoperability and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Justin W. Stafford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 06:18 Photo ID: 6266633 VIRIN: 200703-A-JM925-0434 Resolution: 5168x3445 Size: 10.29 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, eFP Battle Group Poland holds half-marathon [Image 21 of 21], by CPL Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.