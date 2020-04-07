Team Charleston flies in Salute from the Shore

Members of Team Charleston hold the flag up in honor of fallen Air Force Hero 1st Lt. David Schmitz, a pilot with the 77th Fighter Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base July 4, 2020 at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from The 169th Fighter Wing, McEntire Joint National Guard Base flew in formation behind the C-17 Globemaster III to honor Schmitz who was recently killed in an F-16 crash at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Brugge)

