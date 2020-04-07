Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Charleston flies in Salute from the Shore

    Team Charleston flies in Salute from the Shore

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman William Brugge 

    315th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Gage Stevens (Left) and Master Sgt. Jim Ebert (Right), both loadmasters, Team Charleston, Joint Base Charleston, S.C. wave to beachgoers down the coast of South Carolina July 4, 2020 from inside a C-17 Globemaster III. The flight was in part to Salute to the Shores. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Brugge)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Charleston flies in Salute from the Shore [Image 4 of 4], by SrA William Brugge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Carolina
    Charleston
    Public Affairs
    PA
    Joint Base Charleston
    Photojournalism
    JBCHS
    315th AW PA
    GG444

