Senior Airman Gage Stevens (Left) and Master Sgt. Jim Ebert (Right), both loadmasters, Team Charleston, Joint Base Charleston, S.C. wave to beachgoers down the coast of South Carolina July 4, 2020 from inside a C-17 Globemaster III. The flight was in part to Salute to the Shores. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Brugge)
Team Charleston flies in Salute from the Shore
