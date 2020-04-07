Members of Team Charleston salute the flag in honor of fallen Air Force Hero 1st Lt. David Schmitz, pilot, 77th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base on July 4, 2020 at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. The flight down the coast was part of Salute to the Shores, but also to honor the fallen pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Brugge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.05.2020 15:40 Photo ID: 6266473 VIRIN: 200704-F-GG444-1228 Resolution: 3934x2622 Size: 626.01 KB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Charleston flies in Salute from the Shore [Image 4 of 4], by SrA William Brugge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.