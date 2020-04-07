Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Charleston flies in Salute from the Shore [Image 1 of 4]

    Team Charleston flies in Salute from the Shore

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman William Brugge 

    315th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of Team Charleston salute the flag in honor of fallen Air Force Hero 1st Lt. David Schmitz, pilot, 77th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base on July 4, 2020 at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. The flight down the coast was part of Salute to the Shores, but also to honor the fallen pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Brugge)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.05.2020 15:40
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, US 
