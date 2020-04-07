Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Ice Cream Social [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Ice Cream Social

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Rowell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Janvee Go, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), serves during an ice cream social held on the mess decks in celebration of Independence Day, July 4. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Rowell)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.05.2020 10:35
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

