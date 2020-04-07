200704-N-LZ839-1059

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) - Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Zachary Monck, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), performs preventive maintenance on a line in the ship's well deck, July 4, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.05.2020 09:48 Photo ID: 6266414 VIRIN: 200704-N-LZ839-1059 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 913.77 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Maintenance, by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.