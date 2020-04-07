USS Bataan (LHD 5) Ice Cream Social

200704-N-MY922-1010

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) - Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), pose for a photo during an ice cream social held on the mess decks in celebration of Independence Day, July 4. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Rowell)

