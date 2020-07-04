U.S. Army Soldiers from the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, who are based in Imjin Barracks, the United Kingdom, visit the Gloucester Cathedral, July 4, 2020, to hear the cathedral bells ring to the tune of the Star-Spangled Banner. The Cathedral, which predates the United States was where the music was originally composed as a drinking humour song within the city. (Photo by British Army Warrant Officer Class 2 Mark Nesbit / MoD Crown Copyright)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 12:11
|Photo ID:
|6265956
|VIRIN:
|200704-O-ZZ999-0127
|Resolution:
|3000x1997
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|GLOUCESTER, GLS, GB
|Hometown:
|YAP, FM
|Hometown:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Army Soldiers visit home of Star-Spangled Banner tune [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Liberty Bells – Gloucester Cathedral chimes 'Star-Spangled Banner' on July 4th for American NATO troops
LEAVE A COMMENT