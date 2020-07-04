Liberty Bells – Gloucester Cathedral chimes 'Star-Spangled Banner' on July 4th for American NATO troops

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Soldiers from the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, who are based in Imjin...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Soldiers from the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, who are based in Imjin Barracks, the United Kingdom, visit the Gloucester Cathedral, July 4, 2020, to hear the cathedral bells ring to the tune of the Star-Spangled Banner. The Cathedral, which predates the United States was where the music was originally composed as a drinking humour song within the city. (Photo by British Army Warrant Officer Class 2 Mark Nesbit / MoD Crown Copyright) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Soldiers serving with NATO in South West England have marked Independence Day – as Gloucester Cathedral changed its bells to chime the U.S. national anthem, especially for the American forces based in the area.



The troops paraded in front of Gloucester Cathedral (on Saturday July 4th) as the bells rang out the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ across the historic city. The special rendition was to honour ten years of U.S. forces in Gloucester as part of NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC).



The tune was originally composed by Gloucester-born John Stafford Smith in the 1770s and later adopted as the U.S. national anthem.



U.S. Army Major Mike Woodhouse, who commanded the small parade, explained: “Today we’re gathering to celebrate Independence Day, and to celebrate the connection that America and our national anthem has with Gloucester.



“It shows the respect between our nations, that they’re able to do this to celebrate the ties the Americans and the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps has with the Gloucester community.”



Ahead of July 4th this year, the American soldiers visited the Cathedral to hear the Director of Music Adrian Partington perform the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ on the same organ played by John Stafford Smith’s father when he was the Cathedral organist in the eighteenth century.



They also received a blessing from the Dean of Gloucester, The Very Reverend Stephen Lake, to acknowledge their 10-year presence in the City as part of the ARRC.



Dean Stephen said: “I think we’re the only cathedral that has the Stars and Stripes hanging alongside the Union flag, showing the links. And for us that’s important now, not just historically, because of the work of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps who have been here nearly ten years with us. It shows that keeping the peace is important to us all.”



U.S. Army troops are based in Gloucester as one of the 21 nations serving with NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps. The British-led Corps has been based in the city since 2010 after it moved from its former base in Germany exactly a decade ago.