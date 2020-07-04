US Army Soldiers visit home of Star-Spangled Banner tune

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GLOUCESTER, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.07.2020

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, who are based in Imjin Barracks, the United Kingdom, visit the Gloucester Cathedral, July 4, 2020, to hear the cathedral bells ring to the tune of the Star-Spangled Banner. The Cathedral, which predates the United States was where the music was originally composed as a drinking humour song within the city. (Photo by British Army Warrant Officer Class 2 Mark Nesbit / MoD Crown Copyright)

    Liberty Bells – Gloucester Cathedral chimes 'Star-Spangled Banner' on July 4th for American NATO troops

