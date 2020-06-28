PACIFIC OCEAN (June 28, 2020) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Joshua Watts, from Nicholasville, Ky., puts a wire lock on a Tomahawk cruise missile aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 28, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

