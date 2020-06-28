PACIFIC OCEAN (June 28, 2020) U.S. Navy Ensign Ryan Simpson, from Baltimore, writes on a plotting board during a damage control exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 28, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

