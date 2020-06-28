PACIFIC OCEAN (June 28, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Emilio Virzera, from Manchester, N.H., marinates chicken in the galley of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 28, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 02:20
|Photo ID:
|6265834
|VIRIN:
|200628-N-CU072-1073
|Resolution:
|3543x2358
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|MANCHESTER, NH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT