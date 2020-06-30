149th MDG superintendent promotes to chief

Chief Master Sgt. Patricia Reagan, 149th Logistics Readiness Squadron superintendent, gives Chief Master Sgt. Wendy Beltran Del Rio, 149 Medical Group superintendent, a chief's coin during her promotion ceremony June 30 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Beltran Del Rio is one of five female chiefs at the 149th Fighter Wing. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

