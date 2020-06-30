149th MDG superintendent promotes to chief

Lt. Col. Daniel Rodriguez, 149th Medical Group commander, discusses Chief Master Sgt. Wendy Beltran Del Rio, 149 Medical Group superintendent, to an audience attending her promotion ceremony June 30 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Beltran Del Rio is one of five female chiefs at the 149th Fighter Wing. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

