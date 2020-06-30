Chief Master Sgt. Wendy Beltran Del Rio, 149 Medical Group superintendent, speaks to an audience attending her promotion ceremony June 30 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Beltran Del Rio is one of five female chiefs at the 149th Fighter Wing. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)
This work, 149th MDG superintendent promotes to chief [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
