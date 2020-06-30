Sailors take part in a weapons qualification

200630-N-GR168-1346 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Basone, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), fires an M4 carbine during a weapons qualification on the flight deck aboard New York, June 30, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

