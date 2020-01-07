Sailors take part on SRF-B

200701-N-GR168-1061 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sawandi Lucas, right, performs a mechanical advantage-controlled hold on Aviation Ordinanceman 2nd Class Mathew Baggett, both assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), during a security reaction force basic training aboard New York, July 1, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

