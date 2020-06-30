Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors take part in a weapons qualification [Image 3 of 13]

    Sailors take part in a weapons qualification

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    200630-N-GR168-1247 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) Chief Gunner’s Mate Sierra Karatali, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), trains Sailors on how to operate the M4 carbine during a weapons qualification on the flight deck aboard New York, June 30, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors take part in a weapons qualification [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

