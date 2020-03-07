Soldiers from the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade depart for deployment

Friends and family wish the Soldiers from the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade "goodbye" as they depart from Fort Indiantown Gap on the next step of their deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield on July 3, 2020.

