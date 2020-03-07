Friends and family wish the Soldiers from the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade "goodbye" as they depart from Fort Indiantown Gap on the next step of their deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield on July 3, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2020 13:35
|Photo ID:
|6265664
|VIRIN:
|200703-Z-IX878-0122
|Resolution:
|4764x2820
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers from the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade depart for deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT