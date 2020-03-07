Soldiers from the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade depart for deployment

Friends and family wish the Soldiers from the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade a safe trip as the troops depart from Fort Indiantown Gap on July 3, 2020 for the next step of their deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

